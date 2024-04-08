3-year-old girl's body retrieved from uncompleted building after she went missing for days

A photo of an uncompleted building to depict the story

The body of a 3-year-old girl who had gone missing at Dagomba Line, a suburb of the Asokore Mampong Municipality, has been found in an uncompleted building.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the girl, identified as Taslima Labaran, was discovered by some other children when they were playing around the building.



The report indicated that after days of searching for the girl, who went missing on Thursday, April 4, 2024, one of the children playing in a field close to the building, stumbled on her body when he went into it to retrieve a football.



The building is also said to be occupied by some police officers, with the body of the girl found on the top floor of the building.



The death of the girl, which the report said has left her mother, Rukaya Muntari, devastated, is said to have also left the community in fear.



The late Taslima Labaran was also a twin, the report added.



It clarified also that although there were initial reports that when her body was found, it was without her tongue, an autopsy report disproved that claim.

A man known as Nasara Ibrahim Muheeb, who usually entertained the dead girl, is said to have reacted to the death by saying, “We always hear of people’s children missing but within some few minutes they are discovered after we’ve lodged a complaint at the mosque. But this is quite strange and makes us feel uneasy living here.”



Meanwhile, the police have started investigations into the matter, with the perpetrator(s) of the crime yet to be determined.



