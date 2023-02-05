30 alleged sex workers granted GH¢150,000 bail

The accused are to reappear in court on March 15

Thirty out of a total of 34 sex workers, who appeared before the Tema Magistrates Court, were on Tuesday granted GH¢5,000 bail each with two sureties for allegedly engag­ing in prostitution in the Tema Metropolis.

This was after they pleaded not guilty to charges levied against them.



The four, who pleaded guilty, were discharged and cautioned to stay away from prostitution by the court.



The accused, believed to be Ghanaians, Liberians and Nigeri­ans, were rounded up by the Tema Regional Police Command through an intelligent-led operation on Tuesday at Subin Valley, Commu­nity 7, Viena City, Community 8, Sabrina Hotel, at Site 17, Commu­nity 1, and Datus School Complex Area, also at Community 8.

Detective Corporal Richard Ow­usu –Asante told the court presid­ed over by Ms. Siran Mahama that the accused were arrested soliciting clients in the metropolis.



