30% allowance of MPs bodyguards delayed - Sam George wants minister summoned

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has disclosed that some allowances due to bodyguards assigned to MPs have been delayed.

He said on the floor of parliament that the amount is a 30% allocation due to all bodyguards in lieu of working with the parliamentary protection unit.



Despite not stating by how many months this allowance had been delayed, Sam George said the non-payment was affecting the morale of the personnel.



He stated, “There is a critical issue that is affecting the morale of bodyguards assigned to MPs in the house. The issue of current mistreatment is because when the signal came for them to be transferred from their various units to the parliamentary protection unit, that signal came with a certain benefit of 30% allowance to be paid to them.”



He added, “It appears that the majority of our police are not receiving that and is affecting the well-being of bodyguards. So if the Interior Minister can be brought to come and explain to us what that is, we will be grateful,” he said.



During his submission on the floor on December 8, he appealed for the leader of government business, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to consider getting the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, to address Parliament on the matter.

