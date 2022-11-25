30% is Akufo-Addo’s best score on economy, corruption — Spio-Garbrah

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Trade Minister, has stated that 30% is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's best score when it comes to how he has managed the economy and how he has dealt with the corruption fight.

Speaking in an interview with Metro TV he said, the records relative to the economy and corruption are evident in international anti-graft reports and rating agencies downgrading Ghana to junk status.



“On a scale of 1-10, where ten is the highest it would be very difficult for them to go above two. They can’t go beyond two. it would be very difficult. I won’t say zero or one because they have done something.



"But it can’t go beyond two or three, unfortunately, just because of this year. Maybe, last year or before covid-19 they were 4, 5, 6 at different times,” Dr. Spio-Garbrah said.



“But the last few months especially, with the depreciation of the cedi, they are now in the 1, 2, 3 range,” he added.



According to Spio-Garbrah, the Akufo-Addo-led government has ‘failed’ with the corruption fight, especially against galamsey which has caused the distraction of water bodies across the country.

“I don’t want to make it zero but you are the journalist who has shown Ghanaians numerous videos, films, and debates about our water bodies – just to give one area of general concern,” he observed.



Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah also took a swipe at the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia questioning his economic abilities to rescue Ghanaians from the present predicament.



“They painted him [Dr. Bawumia] as the wonder kid of the NPP who can perform all kinds of magic. Lock inflation up and give it to the IGP. Locks interest rates and gives it to the IGP. He locks things up and gives them to the IGP. But when they are looking for the key they can’t find it,” he stressed.







