30 men remanded for vandalising Neoplan police station in Accra

File photo

An Accra Circuit Court yesterday remanded into police custody 30 men who allegedly attacked and vandalised the Neoplan Police Station charge office at Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra.

The men aged between 20 and 51 years old also damaged the station officer’s office and took away two AK-47 rifles from the charge office.



When they were arraigned yesterday they all pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful damage, and stealing.



Presiding Judge, Afia Owusua Appiah remanded them into custody to appear on October 24, this year, explaining that the police needed to investigate thoroughly to ensure those not complicit in the act were freed before the next hearing date.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor revealed that it was unclear what led the teeming youth to attack the police station.



Presenting the facts before the court, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, said on October 9, this year, at about 7:50pm, one Isobah stole a mobile phone belonging to a young man(unnamed).



When he was being chased, he jumped into the Odaw River to escape while the young man also jumped into the river to retrieve his mobile phone from the said Isobah.

In the ensuing struggle over the mobile phone, Isobah got drowned.



“A friend of Isobah jumped into the river and he also drowned,” Chief Insp Ahiabor said.



According to Chief Insp Ahiabor on the same day, the accused persons organised themselves, marched to the Neoplan Police Station, and attacked and vandalised the police station.



He said the next day, the Police gathered intelligence and arrested the accused, and also retrieved the rifles.



Chief Insp Ahiabor added that the case was still under investigation.