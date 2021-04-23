30 residents of Keri community displaced after rainstorm

The assemblyman for the electoral area said most of the victims had their monies blown away

A rainstorm that hit Keri community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has rendered 30 people homeless and destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis.

Mr Jonas Gbedenyo, an Assemblyman for the electoral area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that most of the victims had their monies blown away.



He appealed to authorities in the Nkwanta South Municipality Assembly to assist the victims, some of whom had lost almost everything and were currently lodging with friends and families.



Mr Francis Lenwah, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officer for Keri and Shiari area, visited the community to inspect the extent of damage caused by the rainstorm.

He expressed shock, during the profiling of the people, about the level of devastation caused by the rainstorm in the community.



Some affected victims appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation and non-governmental organisations for support.