30 shops burnt as fire engulfs Dome market

File photo: The fire is believed to have started from a catering shop near the market

About 30 shops have been razed down in a Thursday morning fire outbreak at Dome in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the fire is believed to have started from a catering shop near the market. No casualty has been recorded.



Speaking on Morning Starr, the Ga East NADMO Coordinator Seth Kissi said the fire service are at the scene working to douse the flame.

“Most of the burnt shops are at the entrance of the market, they mostly the container shops. Luckily, the fire did not enter the main market.



“The fire service is here and we hope that things will calm down in about two hours but for now there is heavy traffic on the stretch so I urge drivers to ply other routes,” he told host Francis Abban.

