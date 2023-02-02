30-year-old Ghanaian-American councilwoman shot and killed in New Jersey

Eunice Dwumfour was found shot and killed in her car

A Ghanaian-American woman who was a councilwoman in the United States of America has been reported dead.

This was after she was shot and killed in her car.



According to a report by abc7ny.com, the 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour, from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2023.



The police have since said they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but they do not have a clear motive, the report added.



Eunice Dwumfour, who was a business analyst and part-time EMT, is said to have been elected to the council in 2021.



Victoria Kilpatrick, who is the Mayor of Sayreville, said the entire community is shocked and saddened at the news of Dwumfuor’s killing.

"Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying," she is reported to have said.



She also spoke about her close working relationship with the late Eunice, describing her as a friend.



"As Mayor I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader. On a personal note, I can't adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend,” she added.



The report further said that the community of Sayreville, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, received the news with great shock, even as it spread quickly throughout the night.



"So far, no arrests have been made," it added.

In a statement released by Governor Murphy, he also expressed his sadness over the death of the councilwoman, stressing that her career was just beginning.



He also stated that the police will do everything in their power to solve the case.



"I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.



“I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose.



“The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office," he said.

Eunice Dwumfour was also a Scrum Professional for Fire Congress Fellowship, Inc.



According to her LinkedIn profile, she also served as a Director of Churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly.



She was a member of the Republican Party.



AE/BOG