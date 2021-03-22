30-year-old Nigerian man murdered at Gomoa Bantama

File photo

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a 30-year-old Nigerian at Gomoa Bantama, a suburb n the Central Region.

The young man popularly known as God’s power was found dead in his room and lying prostrate.



He was found in a pool of blood in the room where he stayed with two other friends.



Some residents claim they suspect the young man was killed for ritual purposes.



The Chief of Gomoa Bantama Okofrobour Nana Akwasi Amoani described the incident as unfortunate.

He asked the police to investigate and bring the offenders to book.



He expressed worry over what he termed as increasing criminal activities by some Nigerians in the area and has vowed to put in place measures to address them.



The Chief of Nigerians in Gomoa Bantama Chief Kessinton Olado asked Nigerians to desist from any form of criminal activity.



The Body of the deceased has been conveyed by the Divisional Police to Police Mortuary while investigation is ongoing.