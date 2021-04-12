30-year-old lynched with axe, clubs, machetes at Ntonso

The victim, a Kente weaver was murdered today, Monday, 12 April 2021 around 6:30 am.

A 30-year-old man has been murdered at Ntonso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The deceased, whose name was only given as Victor, popularly called "Thousand" or "Rasta", is said to have been lynched with clubs and slaughtered with an axe and cutlasses by his assassins.



The Assemblymember for the area, Abdul Latif Musah, told Class News' regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, that blood was oozing from the head and extremely damaged body of the victim.

Mr. Musah alleged that the deceased was mentioning one Kofi as the culprit before he died.



The police has conveyed the body to the morgue from Mampongten.