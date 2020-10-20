300 NPP youth in Wa Zongo defect to NDC

National Democratic Congress flag

Some Zongo youth calling themselves ‘The United Zongo Youth Association', popularly known as Zee Town, have officially defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Wa the Upper West Region.

The youth, numbering over 300, said they have been sympathizers of the ruling NPP together with their parents for years but have not benefited from the party in anything significant though they have powerful people from Zongo belonging to the NPP.



At a press conference to officially announce their defection to the NDC, Communication Officer of the Association, Abubakari Mohammed Hashim, named the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ishahaku Moomen Tahiru, Wa Central NPP Constituency Chairman Alhaji Ali Kamara, Regional NPP Nasara Coordinator Alhaji Osman Mahmood and Deputy Regional Nasara Coordinator Alhaji Ali Mohammed Muniru as residents of the Wa Zongo who could not fight for the development of Zongo under the Zongo Development Fund.

Cataloguing reasons for their defection, they said Wa Zongo is still lacking basic social amenities like toilets, drinking water and high rate of unemployment amongst the youth.



Touching on what attracted them to the NDC, they said legalisation of Okada, the Young Entrepreneurs Development Programme and the Big Push by the NDC are among many interventions that attracted them to declare their support for the NDC and the Member of Parliament for Wa Central Constituency, Dr Hassan Rashid Pelpuo.