300 North Tongu flood victims to be relocated to new site on Dec 9 - Okudzeto Albakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Towards finding a solution to the devastations flood victims in North Tongu went through recently, Samuel Okudzeto Albakwa, the Member of Parliament for the area, has announced that 300 displaced persons will be relocated to a new safe haven on December 9,2023.

The announcement was made in a post on X on December 8, 2023, by the MP.



"The Big Day is here. Tomorrow we are relocating the first 300 displaced persons from congested schools to our new Safe Alternative Housing Project. I will be providing free transportation. Remarkably, we achieved this in 7 Weeks. Thank you, First Sky Group," read the post.



The North Tongu constituency was one of the hardest hit areas after the Volta River Authority (VRA) conducted its controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in September 2023.



In the North Tongu area alone, thousands of persons were affected, with many of them losing their homes and their sources of livelihood.



NW/AE



