300-year-old Okomfo Anokye Cola tree growing again

300-year-old Okomfo Anokye Cola Tree is growing again

The Okomfo Anokye Cola Tree, with a history dating back 300 years, has begun to regrow a month after being felled in the Feyiase community of the Ashanti Region.

The tree stump, left in the soil, has begun growing anew. However, access to the site has been restricted by the Feyiase Traditional Council, a myjoyonline.com report stated.



Describing the incident as "doom and unfortunate," the traditional authorities in the report said they are conducting purification rites on the tree.



The Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has also been dispatched a team of researchers to study the felled tree.



The Okomfo Anokye Cola tree, known as the Okomfo Anokye Bese, is of historical importance to the Asante Kingdom and serves medicinal purposes for the nearby residents.



Allegedly planted by the revered chief priest Okomfo Anokye, the tree is believed to have grown after he spat on the ground while chewing cola nuts during his travels 300 years ago.

The sacred tree is renowned for its magical powers, believed to cure barrenness and heal various ailments and spiritual curses.



Solomon Amponsah, the suspected individual responsible for felling the tree, has met bail conditions after spending close to a month in custody.



He was granted GH¢20,000 bail with one surety by the Atasemanso Circuit Court in November, Amponsah failed initially to secure his release due to an inability to raise the required amount or provide commensurate property.



The prosecution revised charges from unlawful damage to the illicit felling of a tree, but Amponsah pleaded not guilty.



The case, presided over by Judge Gloria Mensah, has been adjourned to December 28, 2023, following an order for the prosecution to file disclosure and other relevant trial documents.

WN/OGB



