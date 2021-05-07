31 alleged Security Operatives busted for mining illegally in Atewa Forest

The accident scene has been cordoned off

A community action backed by state security arrested 31 self-styled security operatives who were mining illegally in the Atewa Forest in the Eastern Region earlier this week.

The 31 suspects were said to be engaging in the act despite the government’s ban on all small-scale mining operations across Ghana.



Accra-based Joy FM reported that the armed men were being held at the Eastern Regional Police Command awaiting further action.



Other reports suggest that they had been brought to Accra for further interrogation.

An official of the Kade District Forestry Manager told Joy FM that: “We’ve sent them to the police for further investigation. These people came because they said they were national security operatives and that they were there for an information but upon enquiry there were some within them who know how to mine”.



“The community together with our Rapid Response Team supported us [to arrest them]. There were no casualties… So far we have arrested 65 people until these operatives came in. But at the moment all the security agencies are with is doing the monitoring and my superiors will be deploying reinforcement soon”, he said.