31 suspected prostitutes, traffickers busted in Axim

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) through its Axim sector command has arrested 31 ECOWAS nationals including a syndicate suspected to be engaging in prostitution and human trafficking within and around a notorious brothel under the guise of BAFANA BAFANA Beach Resort, in the Ellembele district and Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The two-day intelligence lead operation which began on 14-15 October 2023 began with a swoop on the said brothel facility and some adjourning drinking bars and makeshift structures within the Essiama enclave, resulting in the arrest of the suspects aged between 22-37 yrs.



The operation which lasted several hours led to the arrest of 17 suspects/victims, including the owner and manager of the facility Mr Kofi Bekoe, 62 years old.



Subsequently 12, in addition to two suspected human trafficking collaborators were picked up in two separate mop-up operations later on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.



In all, 28 suspected prostitutes, including two nursing mothers, two suspected traffickers Mr Ndubueze Okereke and his wife Ifeoma Okereke all Nigerians with the exception of Mr Kofi Bekoe who is a Ghanaian and the host among the suspected trafficking syndicate were arrested.

The suspects are in the custody of the Western Regional Command headquarters for further investigations, prosecution, and subsequent repatriation to their country.







