31st Watchnight: If you criticize prophecies, you attract curses – Owusu Bempah warns

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has cautioned against opposition to certain type of prophecies by a section of society.

According to him, prophecies – good or bad – are the product of divine inspiration and any attempt to gag the clergy from relaying them will amount to trying to silence God. Doing so, he stressed, would attract curses, he warned.



Owusu Bempah made the pronouncement at the 2022 31st WatchNight service of his church in Accra.



“It is God that reveals these prophecies to us and we do not of our own volition manufacture them, if you criticize what I am doing, which is a revelation from God, you are attracting curses from God,” he cautioned.



Owusu Bempah is among men of God who are famed for their 31st Night prophecies in the last few years. He has, along with others, openly opposed a police directive against prophecies that could create fear and panic.



He issued the caution relative to curses ahead of a series of prophecies he shared with his congregation in the wee hours of January 1, 2023.



Below are some of the prophecies he released:

a. Local airline could get involved in an accident that could shock the nation, aviation authorities must be careful.



b. 2023 will witness a lot of plane crashes, we will be hearing of many more



c. COVID, I saw a spirit from muddy waters straddling north, south, east, west. Sun looked at the spirit and did nothing, the world could experience another serious ailment. The sun asked sons of men to do something about it.



d. A prominent tree in a forest was chopped off by a cutlass and trees were wailing. The trees were Ghanaians and the chopped tree was a prominent person.



e. US-branded planes releasing missiles and a dragon trying to strike it but unable to do so. America could enter a war that will affect or engulf the world



f. Another prominent Ghanaian may be lost and the Christian fraternity must intensify their prayers.

g. Four spirits have opened their mouths wide and are baying for the blood of men, as instructed by a voice



h. Deadly floods are likely to happen and it is important to undertake basic activities like desilting gutters and creating more



You can watch the 31st night service below




