Gabby, Ofori-Atta suffer 'stray bullet' as Reverend Owusu-Bempah issues epistle to President 'Saul' Akufo-Addo

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has issued an epistle to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reminding him of the need for him (President Akufo-Addo) to return to God’s ways.

According to Reverend Owusu-Bempah, President Akufo-Addo’s heart has been hardened and departed from the path that made him find favour in the sight of God.



In a sermon delivered in his church on Sunday, April 14, 2023, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah explained that his preference would have been to communicate his impressions about Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency privately but his pathway to the Jubilee House has been shut.



He, therefore decided to go public with it as he believes it is a directive from God for him to speak on the country’s situation and help shape it for the better.



Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah likened President Akufo-Addo’s situation to the biblical King Saul, noting that the hardships being experienced in the country are due to the decision by the president to chart a path different from what God had directed him.



“The heart he had before becoming president has changed. He is now like Saul. God saw the kindheartedness of Saul and made him a ruler of Israel but at some point, Saul deviated and was not obeying the prophets and God’s words. God then pulled away from him which led to Israel suffering some challenges,” he said.

With eight months left for President Akufo-Addo to exhaust his final term as president, Reverend Owusu-Bempah reminded him that he still has enough time to turn things around and establish a better legacy as a president.



Reverend Owusu-Bempah waded into the rumours about the influence of some relatives of President Akufo-Addo in key decisions and reminded the president of the need to serve the interest of Ghanaians who voted for him and not the two family members he mentioned.



“Very soon your tenure will be over so I will be candid with you, you’ve veered off the path you started on. From where I sit, I no longer see the love you used to have for the country. I want you to know that you’ve changed. After your first four years, Ghanaians hailed you so what has changed now?



“It is alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko are the ones controlling the country now but Ghanaians did not vote for Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko. You’ve let us down and allowed people to question the prophecies we gave prior to your arrival. You’ve changed. You no longer have love for the country. But it is not too late, you can still turn things around and ensure that you bow out on the high,” he said.



Reverend Owusu-Bempah who used to be a close ally of President Akufo-Addo has fallen out with the president with the man of God consistently accusing the president of being ungrateful.

In a recent interview on Okay FM, Reverend Owusu-Bempah vowed never to forgive President Akufo-Addo over some issues he failed to disclose.



He also disclosed that he no longer visits the first family, pointing accusing fingers at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo for this decision of his.







