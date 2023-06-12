32-year-old woman stabs boyfriend to death in Ashanti Region

The suspect stabbed the deceased during an argument

A 32-year-old woman, Jennifer Appiah, is reported to have stabbed her boyfriend, Joseph Bawa, multiple times to death at Ayigya Zongo in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, after the couple argued.



According to a Starr News report, Joseph Bawa was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital.



The mother of the deceased, during a media interaction, revealed that her son was constantly threatened with a knife or scissors by the suspect whenever there was an altercation between them.



The deceased's mother also added that she advised her son on countless occasions to leave the relationship, but he refused.



She, however, could not ascertain the cause of the argument that led to her son's death. Adding that the suspect is currently at large, while pleading with the police to help her receive justice for her son's premature death.

"Any time a misunderstanding ensues between the two, the woman threatens the deceased with a knife or scissors. I urged my son to stop dating the woman countless times, but he refused to do so until his premature demise.



“Now the lady, after killing my son, has escaped. So, we are pleading with the police to arrest her and bring her to book,” the mother of the deceased said.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue as the police launch investigations to apprehend the suspect.



ABJ/WA