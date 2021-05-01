33 drivers over speed into trouble

The fines range from 380.00 to 600.00 Ghana cedis

The La Motor Court has sentenced 33 drivers to a total fine of GHS18,600.00 for speeding.

Two more of the drivers are still under investigations whilst five of them are standing trial for the same offence.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Martin Ayiih, the Commanding Officer, Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.



He said the court fines were imposed on them for going beyond the recommended speed limit in built-up areas.

DCOP Ayiih said the drivers were arrested during special exercises to reduce road carnage as a result of speeding.



The Commanding Officer said they were arrested by a joint AMA/Bloomberg and Police Speed Enforcement Taskforce at the Anyaa in April, 2021.



DCOP Ayiih said the exercise was ongoing within the Metropolis and cautioned drivers to drive carefully and remain within the speed limit displayed on various roads.