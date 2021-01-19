33 people killed in road accidents on Wenchi road - Report

File photo of an accident scene

A total of 33 persons died as a result of road accidents in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region in 2020 alone, MyNewsGh.com reports.

These road accidents totaling 55 were as a result of over speeding, lack of maintenance, potholes on highways and non-compliance to road traffic rules and regulations by pedestrians, according to Chief Inspector George Takyi, In Charge of the Accident Unit at the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), of the Wenchi Divisional Police Command.



He told, Nana Anfreh Damanta on Monday that the accidents involved 27 fatal, 16 serious and 12 minor with 35 commercial vehicles, 6 VIP buses, nine minibuses, 9 trucks, 10 taxi cabs and 9 others.



The rest of the vehicles involved were 6 saloon cars, 9 SUV 4X4, 18 private cars, 2 government vehicles, 35 motorcycles and 27 bicycles and 6 tricycles.

Chief Inspector George Takyi further explained that in 2020, 12 pedestrians were knocked down leading to the death of 8 and injuring of 4.



A total number of 141 persons were injured while 47 cases are under investigation cautioning drivers to adhere to safety signs on the road as well as regular maintenance of their vehicles to avert recurrence of such accidents in the future.