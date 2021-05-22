33 sex workers arrested at Pokuase Timber Market

The sex workers were arrested in a dawn operation at Pokuase Timber Market

A total of thirty-three (33) commercial sex workers consisting of mostly foreigners have been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command at Pokuase Timber Market.

The five-hour dawn operation came off on May 20, 2021, in collaboration with the Ga North and West Immigration officers, NADMO personnel and task force from the Ga North Municipal Assembly, assisted by police personnel from the Amasaman Divisional Headquarters and Adjen Kotoku District.



Speaking on the back of the arrest, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told GNA that all foreign sex workers have been handed over to the Immigration Service for deportation.

She added that the rest involved will be investigated and put before the law courts if found guilty.



Again, wooden structures which housed these sex workers were demolished in the exercise. According to the police report, the commercial sex workers mostly consisted of Nigerian nationals and a few Ghanaians.