33-year-old forest guard goes missing in Sunyani forest

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several attempts to find 33-year-old forest guard Vitus Yuordong, who went missing during an operation to combat illegal chainsaw operators in the Asukese Forest of the Sunyani Forest District, have proven unsuccessful.

According to a report by Daily Guide, despite extensive search efforts by two teams combing the reserve and neighbouring communities, including Daadom, Yawsae, Antwikrom, Atronie, Kufuor Camp, and Nsuta, there has been no sign of Yuordong.

Francis Brobbey, the Sunyani Forestry District Manager, revealed that during the operation, Yuordong and a fellow guard decided to separate temporarily to attend to nature's call. While the other guard returned after approximately 30 minutes, Yuordong never reappeared.

Concerned about his absence, his colleagues initiated a search in the surrounding bushes but to no avail.

Yuordong was reported missing along with his equipment, including a pump-action gun with registration number AFOO63604, a machete, and a handbag. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage forest uniform.

The case has been reported to the Bono Regional Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation, as confirmed by the forestry manager.

Despite reaching out to forest-fringe communities such as Asaame and Nsuta, no information regarding Yuordong's whereabouts has surfaced.

While the search team managed to confiscate three chainsaw machines from illegal operators during their operation, Yuordong's disappearance remains a mystery.

The missing forest guard hails from Nandom in the Upper West Region.

