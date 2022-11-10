34,935 Chinese, 26,342 Nigerians have GhanaCard – Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said that up to 34,935 Chinese nationals and 26,342 Nigerians have acquired Ghana’s National Identification Card (Ghana Card).
According to the MP, the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, made this revelation when he appeared on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
“In an answer to a Question in Parliament, the Hon Ambrose Dery says that the NIA has registered 34,935 Chinese in Ghana. Registered Nigerians are 26,342,” parts of a tweet Dafeamekpor shared on the same day read.
The MP went on to share a list of foreign countries whose nationals have acquired the Ghana Card.
Some countries on the list Dafeamekpor shared include India, the United States and Germany.
It is not clear whether the MP was indicating foul play because foreigners are entitled to acquire a Ghana Card for non-Ghanaians at a fee if they are going to stay in the country for a long period.
The Non-citizen Ghana Card is the mandatory form of identification to be used by foreigners in all transactions, including applying for or renewing residence permits, opening or running a bank account, and so on.
