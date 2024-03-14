News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
1

'Ghana Card at Birth': Football age would no longer exist in Ghana – NIA boss

Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah 0 Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is the executive secretary of the National Identification Authority

Thu, 14 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The executive secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has touted the benefit of the 'Ghana Card at Birth' initiative, which was launched by the government on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Accra, Prof Ken Attafuah said that registering children at birth would put to bed issues such as age cheating, which is popular known as ‘football age’ in Ghana, and challenges of identifying Ghanaians from non-Ghanaians.

“Contestations of our age, contestations of our citizenship identification, all of this will become a thing of the past. As we say, the football age will no longer exist.

“And with that all other falsehoods, all other centres of contestation, will begin to evaporate,” he said.

The NIA boss also said that the National Identity Register can be used to vote in the 2024 general elections because it has a proper record of Ghanaians.

“Our national elections will be cleaner. In my personal view, we should be able to rely on the National Identity Register to vote as Ghanaians because we have the cleanest moment in our history and future.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the ‘Ghana Card Number at Birth’ initiative at the Ga North Hospital in Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative would ensure that every child born in Ghana receives a unique identity number.

However, their Ghana Card will be handed to the child when he or she reaches 15 years old.

It formed part of efforts by the government to ensure that every Ghanaian has a Ghana card to enable them to easily access basic social services.

Watch the NIA boss’ remarks below:



BAI/OGB

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with the Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: