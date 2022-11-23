35-year-old farmer allegedly stabbed to death over missing mobile phone

The deceased died while being transported a hospital for treatment

Isaac Godiga, a 35-year-old farmer has met his untimely death after he was stabbed several times in the chest and stomach at Assin Akropong in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed the deceased confronted the suspect over his missing Samsung Galaxy mobile phone after he received information that the suspect and his friends had gone out looking for a buyer of the same missing mobile phone.



A serious altercation broke out between them in the process and the suspect who was already wielding weapons including a knife inflicted deep wounds on the deceased.



He died while being transported to the hospital for treatment. The body has since been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Morgue pending investigations.



The deceased is said to have earlier made an official complaint to the Assin Akropong Police Command after he received intel that the phone was with the suspect and his friends, but the police officer on duty ordered the complainant, now deceased to get the suspect arrested since the police officers on duty at the time were not enough to go out of the station.

Consequently, the Assin Fosu Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Edith Gaanu including the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Daniel Darko, and the District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, and a team of police officers paid a visit to commiserate with the bereaved family and assured them that the circumstances surrounding the death of their relatives will be probed transparently and professionally.



They also called on the youth to remain calm and not to resort to violence as the police are forever ready to address their concerns.



Meanwhile, one of the suspects has been arrested and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.