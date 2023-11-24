35-year-old man beaten to death after visiting his girlfriend in Obuasi - Report

File photo

A 35-year-old man from Manso in the Ashanti Region reportedly met his untimely death after he visited his girlfriend in Obuasi.

According to a report by Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the man was beaten by a gang organised by the ‘local boyfriend’ of his girlfriend.



Kessben FM’s reporter Nana Ogyam Boamah said that the victim was brutally beaten by the gang and stabbed several times and was left to die.



He indicated that personnel of the Ghana Police Service from Obuasi came to the rescue of the victim, who was laying on the floor helplessly.



The police, he said, gave the victim the needed help and took him to a nearby health facility, where he succumbed to his injuries.



The report had shots from the scene of the incident where the victim could be seen laying in a pool of blood.



The victim, who at that point could not speak, could be seen making gestures to some persons standing around him, who were believed to be policemen.

