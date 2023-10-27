35-year-old man beaten to death for allegedly stealing a motor

File photo

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at Kabili, a suburb of Sampa in the Jaman North of the Bono Region.

The young man was accused of stealing a motorbike.



According to the information provided, the young man allegedly stole the motorbike in the region around a month ago and escaped.



Unbeknownst to him, a CCTV camera had recorded his claimed theft.



He returned to the community after a month but was recognised by a group of people in the neighbourhood.



He was confronted, and when asked the whereabouts of the motorbike, he told them he had sold it.

He was then stripped naked and allegedly beaten to death.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Nana Kwame revealed the alleged attackers attempted to set the body ablaze but were stopped.



The Police were later informed, but the alleged attackers fled the scene before they arrived.



They have therefore appealed to the traditional leaders in the area to assist them in investigating the matter.



The body has since been deposited at the mortuary, awaiting an autopsy.