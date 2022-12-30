1
Menu
News

35-year-old man commits suicide

Suicide 1 680x380 File Photo

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

A 35-year-old man known as Englishman has committed suicide.

According to reports, the man committed suicide on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Ayeresu, Awutu Senya West District.

It is unknown why Englishman committed suicide.

Rainbow Radio’s news editor Daniel Asuku reported from the scene that the young man was discovered hanging in his room.

Residents are shocked, he claims, and are wondering what prompted his actions.

Residents also told him that the deceased was well-known in the community due to his command of the Queen’s language.

The police have since recovered the body.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992