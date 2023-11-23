35-year-old refuse collector in court over alleged theft

File photo

Source: GNA

A 35-year-old refuse collector who allegedly stole a Luojia tricycle valued at GH₵10,000.00 belonging to a trader has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Yaw Galey is also said to have altered forged Apsonic tricycle documents as Luojia tricycle, which was not genuine.



Galey, who was charged with stealing and altering forged documents, pleaded not guilty.



Isaac Addo admitted the accused person to GH₵20,000.00 bail with two sureties.



The matter has been adjourned to December 14, 2023.



Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant Ebenezer Lokko, who resides at Teshie Okpoi-Gonno is a Trader while the accused person resided at Nungua Buade.



The prosecution said on November 6, 2023, at 0300 hours, Police Officers on duty at Nungua Addogonno snap check point accosted and arrested to the station the accused person, who was pushing a green colour Luojia motor tricycle in a suspicious manner.

It said during interrogation, the accused person claimed ownership of the motor tricycle and produced documents to support his claim.



The prosecution said Police investigations revealed that information on the document produced by the accused person did not match with the chassis number found on the tricycle.



It said on the same day at 1100 hours, the complainant came to the Police station and identified the tricycle as his property which was stolen from his home at Teshie Okpoi Gonno.



The prosecution said the complainant produced documents covering the tricycle.



It said on November 5, 2023, at about 0600 hours, investigation disclosed that the complainant parked the said tricycle with registration in his home at Teshie Okpoi Gonno but could not find the same on the following morning.



The prosecution said the complainant visited the Nungua Police Station to lodge a complaint and found his tricycle there without the number plate.