36 Ghanaian students benefit from ERASMUS scholarships to study in European universities

EU Ambassador the Ghana, Diana Acconcia, with the Ghanaian students

Thirty-six young Ghanaian students have been awarded scholarships for various master’s degree programmes in universities across Europe under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Programme.

This prestigious international study programme is part of the EU’s flagship educational and training programme, Erasmus+, which supports education, training, youth and sport in Europe.



The latest number of beneficiaries is the highest to receive the scholarship in a single year and represents an increase of 61% from the number that benefited from the programme only five years ago.



Each of the 36 students will study for and earn a master degree to be jointly awarded by a consortium of top grade European universities.



The EU Ambassador the Ghana, Mrs Diana Acconcia, met about 16 of the beneficiary students at a short ceremony at her official residence in Accra on September 17 to wish them well.

Four members of the Erasmus Alumni Association in Ghana attended the event.



Together, they shared personal experiences with the students on the new life they will meet in their respective European countries of study.



There was an interactive question-and-answer session with the participation of consular officers from Belgium and France.