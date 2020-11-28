36-year-old journalist enstooled chief of Esiama

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Nconnect Media, Enock Nwozah Andoh has been enstooled as the chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region. His stool name, thus, is Nana Enu Kwagyan III.

The Esiama stool became vacant following the demise of Nana Kwagyan III, the first District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle.



Nana Enu Kwagyan III, born on 28th December 1984, has been described as the youngest chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council in Ellembelle District.



He was outdoored through the principal streets amidst brass band music after months of self-confinement.



He was later sworn-in by the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong, Nana Adu Kwame II, who represented the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council.



His enstoolment has been described as the most peaceful and successful in the history of Esiama as the residents and the media did not see any armed police personnel around.



Addressing his subjects during the colorful ceremony at the forecourt of Esiama Chief Palace on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Nana Enu Kwagyan III expressed appreciation to the Kingmakers for giving him the mantle to lead, he said that improving on education and health would be his topmost priority.

"I will thank all the Kingmakers especially the Queen Mother of Esiama, Abusuakpanyinli and elders of Esiama for reposing confidence in me to lead them. I am most grateful," he said.



He also thanked his predecessors for laying a very solid foundation and promised to do more.



He called on the good people of Esiama to be united and eschew all forms of things that would not help the community to progress.



"I am calling on the good people of Esiama to be united because divided we shall fall. Unity is key to success, in this town if we do not be one, whatever we will do it will not succeed," he stated.



Nana Enu Kwagyan III was optimistic that "by the Grace of God there is going to be unity in Esiama town".



The newly installed chief of Esiama encouraged the children and youth of the community to take their education so seriously.

He pledged to support education by lobbying for the construction of a vocational training institute in the area.



"Education is one of the problems in Ellembelle District so I will encourage all in Esiama to take their education very seriously. There are a lot of programs the government has brought so they should take advantage of it and go to school," he advised.



"As the chief of Esiama and with the power vested in me and with the links that I have, we will look at the scholarship packages that will come and give it to those who don't have it. We will lobby for the construction of a vocational training school here," he promised.



He added that: "I will also link up with some investors abroad to come and establish companies in Esiama to create job opportunities for our unemployed youth because our youth must be a priority so that in future they don't become a burden on us. As a young chief, I will not joke with the youth at all, I will support".



On health, Nana Enu Kwagyan III stated that: "We will also lobby for the construction of a modern and decent hospital in Esiama because Esiama is one of the biggest and populated towns in Ellembelle District so we have to build a big hospital here".



Touching on journalism, he pledged to support some of the youth who have a keen interest in journalism to also become like him and also promised to establish one office of Nconnect Media at Esiama to train the willing youth in journalism.

He, therefore, advised the youth and the children of his community to stay away from any form of immorality which might end their future.



He ended his speech by advising the good people of Esiama and Ellembelle as a whole to refrain from any form of electoral violence.



On his part, Nana Adu Kwame II the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong who represented the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council thanked the newly installed Esiama chief for accepting to lead the good people of Esiama.



He charged the Kingmakers and the residents of Esiama to rally behind the new Chief and stop working against him to fail.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Kwasi Bonzoh described the day as a historic.



He pledged to support the chief. He added that he would collaborate with the Esiama chief to ensure adequate security protection in the area.

The DCE however, donated soft drinks and fat envelope to the planning committee.



Some residents who spoke to Daniel Kaku after the ceremony expressed their happiness and pledged to support the new chief to succeed.



They pleaded with the newly installed chief to make the youth unemployment situation in the area his priority.

