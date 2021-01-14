37 Military Hospital Emergency Unit closes for fumigation

The 37 Military Hospital will close down it's Medical and Emergency Unit (MEU) to the general public from Thursday, January 14th, to Thursday, February 4th 2021 to conduct a fumigation exercise.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces said the closure is to enable the authorities to undertake fumigation as a remedy to any infestation of the Unit.



“It is worth mentioning that measures have been put in place to ensure patients already on admission are not negatively affected,” it said.

It called on the general public to redirect all medical and emergency cases to other health facilities during the period and regrets for any inconvenience that the closure would cause.