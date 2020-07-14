General News

37-year-old man commits suicide at Nkawkaw

File Photo

A 37-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

A resident James Alley reported to Nkawkaw Central Police on Monday July 13, 2020 at about 2:10pm that same day at about 1:30pm he had information that a man had hanged himself at the back of his late father’s residence at Nkawkaw Kuma a suburb of Nkawkaw township.



Police proceeded to the scene in the company of the complainant and found the deceased dressed in a red T Shirt to match a pair of Jean’s trousers hanged with a green nylon rope against a wooden roof behind the house.



The body was inspected but no marks of violence was found to suggest any foul play.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado told Starr News the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue, Nkawkaw for preservation, identification and autopsy.



Many suicide cases are being recorded this year in the Eastern region. At least 10 suicide incidents have been reported by Starr FM since May this year.

