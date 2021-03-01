37-year-old man shot dead at Kuntenase

The deceased was shot in front of his house on Monday, March 1, 2021

A 37-year-old man, Godfred Oppong has allegedly been shot dead at Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

The deceased was shot in front of his room within the premises of his residence on Monday, 1 March 2021.



According to residents in the neighborhood, they heard a gunshot and upon rushing to the scene, the deceased had been shot in the chest.



Confirming the incident to Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, Assembly Member for the area, Paul Owusu said:



“I was called and informed that someone had been shot. On arrival at the Police station, the owner of the house where the deceased lived was also there to lodge a complaint. We went to the scene and confirmed the incident.

“I was told he had lived there for a year and did any construction-related work. I wanted to find out if he had problems with anyone, but everyone spoke well of him. He had on only a pair of shorts when he was killed.”



The Assembly Member for the area also disclosed that Police have commenced investigations into the incident.



The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.