37-year-old man shot dead by armed robber in Langbinsi-Wundua

File Photo

Correspondence from North East Region

A young man, 37, identified as Tahiru Mahama has been shot dead by armed robbers on the Langbinsi-Wundua stretch of the road in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The deceased motorbike was bolted by the robbers after he was gruesomely killed in cold blood.



The incident happened on Sunday ( 01 October 2023) after the deceased was traveling from Tinguri in West Mamprusi Municipality to his hometown in Chirifoyiri in the East Mamprusi Municipality.



Eyewitnesses who saw Mahama's lifeless body say he suffered excessive bleeding and severe injury after he was shot in the chest and arm during the attack.



The junior brother of the deceased, Abdulai Tahiru Yampasia said he was shocked when he heard about the demise of his senior brother.

"I was shocked to hear that my brother was shot dead by armed robbers. He struggled and suffered to death because you could see sand all over his nose, mouth, and ears. This shows that he struggled a lot but no one was there to help him...hmm," Yampasia breathed with pain.



The Wundua road has been in a deplorable state for decades but was awarded to Dandawa Construction Limited in 2015/20216 by the NDC and rewarded to Mawums Company Limited by the NPP (the current government) in 2022 but no contractor is currently on the road working to meet the demand of the residents in that area.



According to the residents in the area, from 2019 to 2023, two persons lost their lives on that stretch of the road in a robbery attack with several properties including motorbikes bolted by these criminals on the road due to the deplorable state of the road.



The deceased was sent to the Baptist Medical Center in Nalerigu for a body autopsy but was later buried on that day as the Islamic tradition demands.