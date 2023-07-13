0
Menu
News

37-year-old teacher butchered by unknown assailants at Agogo

Man Holding Cutlass To Butcher?resize=599%2C339&ssl=1 A file photo

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A Basic School teacher at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region have been butchered for allegedly chasing another man's girlfriend.

The victim, Maxwell Opoku, 37, according to residents was butchered by an unknown man in a mask on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He is now battling for his life at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, a teacher at Saint Augustin R/C Junior high school at Agogo is said to have been attacked by the yet to be identified man minutes after meeting a 22-year-old seamstress near the school at about 9:00 p-m on the sad day.

A resident who unanimously spoke to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, narrated the story..

"We heard the teacher screaming in pain, crying that, someone was killing him, those who rushed to the scene discovered him in a pool of blood. The suspect had inflicted multiple machete wounds on him, including his head, hands and other parts of the body.

"We understand the teacher was attacked minutes after meeting a young seamstress in the area, a girl he has reportedly received threats from someone who is yet to be identified", he explained.

Confirming the story, the Assembly member for Agogo Obuase Electoral Area, Enock Asiedu said police have commenced investigations into the incident.

He added that the girl in question have been arrested by police to assist investigations.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku