38 FDA staff recover from coronavirus

Thirty-eight staff of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have recovered from the coronavirus and are expected to resume work soon, the regulatory body said in a statement.

However, the FDA said a staff is still being treated and will remain in quarantine.



The 39 positive cases were recorded after a total of 450 staff at its head office, Tema office, KIA office and its laboratory were tested for the virus as part of measures to check the spread of the pandemic.



“As part of measures to combat the pandemic, the FDA organized mandatory testing for a total of 450 staff (Including the CEO and all top management) from its head office, Tema Office, KIA office and the Laboratory, out of which 39 tested positive,” the statement revealed.



The FDA assured the general public of commitment to its mandate while ensuring the safety of its workers and customers.

