38 new cases take coronavirus active cases to 530 with 301 deaths

Thirty-eight new cases have taken Ghana’s active coronavirus case count to 530, according to the latest figures by the Ghana Health Services (GHS).
The latest figures take the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Ghana to 46,482. The number of recoveries/discharge now stands at 45,651.
The number of deaths has also increased to 301.
Ten (10) regions do not have any new cases. They are Bono East, Western North, Northern, Ahafo, Bono, Upper East, Oti, Upper West, Savannah and North East Regions.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 23,785
Ashanti Region - 10,969
Western Region - 2,968
Eastern Region - 2,412
Central Region - 1,927
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 672
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region - 295
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
