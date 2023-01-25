0
Menu
News

39 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational school remanded

Lrobea 23 The students vandalized several properties of the school

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Thirty-nine of the forty students arrested in connection with disturbances at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School have been neem remanded.

The Asokore Mampong District Court remanded the students in custody.

A total of 39 accused persons were arraigned, with 27 of them juveniles and 12 being young offenders.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, causing unlawful damage, and stealing.

Lawyers for the accused pleaded with the court to release the students on bail, but the prosecution objected.

The presiding judge, His Worship Samuel Buaben Quansah described the plea for bail as premature.

He then asked the police to remand the young offenders into police custody and the juveniles at a juvenile home.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund