39 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational school remanded

The students vandalized several properties of the school

Thirty-nine of the forty students arrested in connection with disturbances at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School have been neem remanded.

The Asokore Mampong District Court remanded the students in custody.



A total of 39 accused persons were arraigned, with 27 of them juveniles and 12 being young offenders.



They were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, causing unlawful damage, and stealing.

Lawyers for the accused pleaded with the court to release the students on bail, but the prosecution objected.



The presiding judge, His Worship Samuel Buaben Quansah described the plea for bail as premature.



He then asked the police to remand the young offenders into police custody and the juveniles at a juvenile home.