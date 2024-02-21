39-year-old Ghanaian father who recently relocated to Canada shot dead - Police

The late Adu Boakye

Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old Ghanaian has been shot and killed in a random shooting incident in Canada, police have confirmed.

The father of four, who moved to Canada three months ago, was one of two victims in the shooting that took place in the North York area in northwest Toronto.



A police statement on the incident read in part: "On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police responded to a call for shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.



"It is reported that: the victim was located with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed and the man was transported to hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased," it added.



"The victim has been identified as Adu Boakye, 39, of Ghana," the February 20 statement released by the Homicide and Missing Persons United confirmed.



In a later interview with the media, Detective Phillip Campbell said Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were “shot indiscriminately” less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

“Our investigation thus far has revealed there is no relationship between Mr. Boakye and the individual, or individuals, who shot him,” Det. Phillip Campbell told reporters.



“And like the victim shot the day before, Boakye was innocently going about his business [when he was shot],” he added.



Police have since released some details about the assailant in what they say is a gang attack asking the public to volunteer information that could lead to his arrest.



SARA