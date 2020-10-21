3FM launches 'Save Our Breast' campaign for October

File photo

The pink ribbon is a globally recognized symbol for breast cancer and in Ghana, the pink colour is synonymous with the number one drinking mineral water, Verna Mineral Water. Proudly made in Ghana by Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Rush Energy Drink, Mcberry Biscuits, and many more. Verna Mineral Water together with its charitable arm, Twellium Foundation has over the years created awareness and rallied people everywhere with a campaign mission to create a breast cancer-free Ghana.

The breast cancer awareness campaign by Twellium Foundation and Verna Mineral Water has been one of the Industrial giant’s most significant corporate social impact programs over the past six years. The campaign which has raised awareness, paid for breast cancer treatments, hospital bills of breast cancer patients, organized free screening and consultation for all over the years, is set for a bigger run this year.



In the words of the Chief Marketing Officer of Twellium Industrial Company, Mr. Ali Ajami, ‘Though we are experiencing challenging times amid coronavirus pandemic, our commitment to create awareness and join forces to fight breast cancer is stronger than ever. By increasing awareness this year, it is our hope that both women and men will become more attentive to the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and spot it while it is more easily treatable. It is against this background that our foundation has partnered with 3FM to launch a breast cancer campaign dubbed ‘Save Our Breast’ ‘.



As part of the campaign, there will be free breast screening at the forecourt of TV3 Network on 14th October, Accra Metropolitan Assembly office complex on 15th October, and Tema Metropolitan Assembly on 16th October.

In addition to the free breast screening at the designated areas to be undertaken by Imah International Maritime hospital, the one month campaign will end with a health walk through selected principal streets in Accra on Saturday 31st October 2020.



The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked in countries across the world every October to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection, and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.