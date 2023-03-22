19
Menu
News

$3bn bailout: IMF swerves Ghana, as government misses board meetings for March

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo AddoCaHJKpture President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government of Ghana is set to miss out on its target of meeting the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $3 billion bailout it is seeking.

This comes as Ghana missed out on the schedule of meetings for the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the rest of March 2023.

It can be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated during the 2023 State of the Nation’s Address in Parliament on March 8, 2023, that the government was on course "to present to the IMF executive board Ghana’s programme request for a $3 billion extended credit facility by the end of this month”.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in February, also warned of the consequences of Ghana not making significant progress in the $3 billion bailout it is seeking from the IMF by the end of March 2023.

According to him, if the government does not go to the fund with something concrete by March, the economic meltdown seen in 2022 might be seen again, citinewsroom.com reported.

“We need to be mindful that we really need to be successful in going to the fund by this March to avoid what we all experienced last year, which we all don’t want to experience again,” the minister is quoted as having told pensioner bondholders, who resisted their inclusion in a domestic debt exchange programme on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The schedule of the IMF Executive Board meeting for the next seven days, which was shared by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, showed that the board would be meeting nine countries, excluding Ghana, before the end of March.

The fund, however, indicated that the schedule was tentative and could be changed.

View the schedule of the IMF board below:







IB/
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Related Articles: