3rd-year UEW student arrested with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp

Packs of the suspected Indian hemp retrieved from the suspect

Augustus Akwasi Koranteng aged 33 has been charged with possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority contrary to the Narcotic Drugs Control, Enforcement and Sanctions Law 236 of 1990 when he appeared before the Swedru Circuit Court on Friday, October 16, 2020,

Presenting the facts before the court, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Chare N. Salia said personnel of the Swedru Divisional Police Headquarters received intelligence of the accused person’s engagement in drug peddling.



Led by one Detective Sergeant Edem Ametorwogah, six police officers were dispatched to arrange a meeting with the accused to supply a quantity of drugs at the Narrow Way School Park in Agona Swedru where Koranteng surfaced with two compressed slabs of dried leaves leading to his arrest.



The 33-year-old Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education at UEW student was subsequently led to his residence where a search in his bedroom led to the retrieval of five and a half-compressed slabs of dried plant materials, 29 balls of plant materials and seven sachets containing dried leaves were concealed in his fridge.



The suspect is said to have admitted to being the owner of the retrieved substances in his caution statement and was subsequently arraigned before court.



Counsel for Koranteng, Mr. Frederick Selby arguing for his client to be granted bail cited judicial precedent saying accused persons in cases involving unlawful possession of narcotics can now be granted bail and therefore prayed the court to grant his client bail.

The defence further argued that the suspected Indian hemp is yet to be subjected to forensic testing which means the result may not be ready to aid the prosecution in the case. The defence said there exists the probability that the forensic testing of the substance may not be Indian hemp and therefore prayed the court to grant his client bail to which the prosecution did not object.



Granting the bail request, the Judge, Jonathan Desmond Nunoo admitted the accused to bail to a sum of GhC50,000 with two sureties and also asked him to deposit documents of landed property as well as deposit his Ghanaian passport with the court.



The suspect has also been ordered by the court to report to the police every Monday and Friday until the final determination of the case.



The case has thus been adjourned to November 5, 2020.