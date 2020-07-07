Regional News

4,059 register for voters ID card in Bia East after phase one of exercise

Correspondence from Western Region:

A total of 4,059 Ghanaians in Bia East Constituency, Western North Region registered for the new voters ID Card at the end of Phase One of the exercise organised by the Electoral Commission.



A total number of 2,111 were males and 1,948 represented females of people who participated in the registration.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed their satisfaction with the general turnout.



The Constituency Communications Director of NPP, Evans Amoah told GhanaWeb the process has been successful as they didn't record busing of people from Ivory Coast to the constituency though they share a boundary.



In a separate interview with the NDC Constituency Secretary, Osei Simon, he affirmed the process progressed steadily but was quick to attribute low turn out to low level of public education on the part of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as they (NDC) projected to record over 5,000 eligible voters instead of 4059.



He, therefore, tasked the NCCE to increase the public awareness campaign going forward.

Some registrants expressed satisfaction with the process after successful registration exercise in phase one.



The 38-day exercise commenced on Tuesday, June 30 in some 6,788 clusters made up of five registration centres each across the country.



It is being conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up. The nationwide exercise is expected to end on August 6, 2020.



The Western North Region has nine (9) Constituencies and the exercise is going on without any hitches. Bia East Constituency has 74 registration exercise and EC has finished with eight (8) registration centers.



The eight registration centers are Donkorkrom, Ahenboboano A and B, Mosi Hene, Sefwi Adabokrom PBC A and B, Church of Christ A and B at Sefwi Adabokrom.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has projected to register 16 million qualified Ghanaians for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary General Elections slated for December 7, 2020.

