4 National Ambulance Service officers held hostage for failing to convey corpse to mortuary

The officers were held hostage for failing to convey a dead body to the mortuary.

The police are investigating a case in which four officers of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) were held hostage, at a house at Cantonments, in Accra, for failing to convey a dead body to the mortuary.

The officers (names withheld) were invited to convey a sick person from Cantonments to the hospital, but when they arrived, the sick person was dead.



The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday.



Shesaid last Sunday, the NAS officers were held hostage when they refused to convey the body to the hospital as requested by the family of the deceased.



DSP Tenge said on January 24, 2021 at about 4:50 am four officers of the NAS reported to the Cantonments Police Station that they were called to convey a sick person to the hospital but were held, hostage.

She said when the officers realised that the sick person was dead, they told the family of the deceased to get a hearse to convey the body to the mortuary.



DSP Tenge said the family members became offended and told the officers they were going to hold them hostage until they convey the body to the hospital.



She stated that the family members asked the gateman to lock the gate to the house with a padlock, thereby detaining the officers for an hour.



DSP said when the NAS officers were released, they made a complaint at the police station, adding that no arrest has been made, but the police was investigating the case.