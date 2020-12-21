4 arrested for attempting to sell firearm, ammunitions

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)EffiaTenge, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the suspects were in police custody assisting in investigations.

She said on December 17, 2020, when the police had information about someone offering arms and ammunitions for sale at Achimota, they followed up and met Yao and Dokpor on board an unidentified taxi cab.



DSP Tenge said when the police interrogated the suspects, they claimed they had more weapons for sale and scheduled the following day for the transaction.



She said the police surveillance team arrested them at Alajo when they attempted to carry out the arms transaction.



“The spot search in the bag of Yussif revealed one unregistered pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition of 9mm ammunition,59 rounds of M16 ammunition,38 rounds of AK assault rifle ammunition, and 58 rounds of G3 ammunition,” DSP Tenge said.