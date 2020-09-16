General News

4 domestic workers of Prof. Benneh charged with murder

The accused persons are all employees of the late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

Four persons rendering domestic services to senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh who was allegedly murdered at his home last weekend have been slapped with charges of murder by the Ghana Police Service.

The four who were earlier arrested in connection with the murder are Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner; Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; James Nana Womba, 26, cleaner; and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, gardener.



On Saturday, September 12, 2020, news about the apparent murder of Prof Benneh broke.



According to the police, the body of the deceased was found in a room lying in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied at his Adjiriganor residence.

It is further reported that the lecturer was last seen on Thursday, three days before his body was discovered.



Following this, the domestic workers were arrested as suspects when police commenced investigations into the matter.



The four appearing in court today September 16, 2020, have been charged with the murder of their employer.

