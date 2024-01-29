4 firefighters injured at West Legon

Four firefighters got injured, with two of them in critical condition, when a building, which was gutted by fire, caved in on them, at Westland, West Legon, in Accra, on Wednesday afternoon.
The two, who were seriously injured, Fireman Raymond Ansah and Fireman Joshua Kankam, were taken to the Medifem Hospital, at Westland, but transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).
Fireman Ibrahim Anum and Fireman Prince Ofori all stationed at the Legon Fire Station, were injured on the hips, and knee, and suffered burns on their hands and feet respectively.
The Head of Public Relations(PR) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One(ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum, confirmed the incident in a press statement in Accra yesterday.
He said the service received a distressed call on Wednesday afternoon concerning a fire outbreak on a two-storey building at the Westlands.
ACFO Osafo-Affum said the two other officers, FM Ofori and FM Anum have been treated and discharged from the hospital.
He said the Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius Kuunour, and management of the GNFS had visited the injured personnel and assured them of the service’s support.
ACFO Osafo-Affum said the GNFS has commenced investigations to determine the cause of the incident.
He gave the assurance that GNFS would implement measures to ensure the safety of its personnel.