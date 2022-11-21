4 killed, 19 sustain fatal injuries in accident on Mankessim-Apam road

The accident occurred on Monday November 14

A vehicular accident around Essuehyia on the Mankessim–Apam stretch of the Cape Coast Accra highway on Monday, Nov 14 occurred, claiming four lives and injuring nineteen persons in the process.

Report gathered indicates two of these deceased persons died on the spot while the other two were confirmed dead later at the hospital.



Nineteen others who sustained various injuries are receiving treatment at the Our Lady of Mercy Hospital at Apam.



According to the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Division Officer III, Abdul Wasui Hudu, the accident involved a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GW 7181-22, which was travelling towards Accra with passengers on board.

Preliminary information is that the vehicle had a tyre burst and veered off the road leading to the accident.



The Fire officer said fire personnel received a call at 2:42pm reporting an accident on the Mankessim-Apam stretch of the Cape Coast-Accra highway.