4 killed in head-on-collision near Dunkwa-on-Offin

Fourteen others are in a critical condition from the accident

Four people have been confirmed dead in an accident in which a Taxi and a Sprinter bus collided head-on, on the Dunkwa-Obuasi road of the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region Monday evening.

Fourteen others who are in critical condition are on admission at the Dunkwa Government hospital and where the bodies of the deceased have been deposited.



Speaking to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness explained that, the Taxi was driving from Obuasi direction towards Dunkwa with four persons on board.



The driver, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Manukrom heading to Kubi Junction had a burst tyre in the process, veered off his lane to the opposite direction and collided head-on with a Sprinter Bus with 18 passengers on board.



But a passenger in the Mini Bus who spoke to Kasapa FM news says the Taxi driver allegedly attempted to overtake a leading vehicle.

Several victims who are yet to be identified and are in critical condition receiving medical attention at the hospital with one person referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The Dunkwa Offin District Fire Commander who was at the scene advised drivers to drive with care as we are entering a new year.



He advised drivers not to drink alcohol and drive especially during this Festive Season.



The case is under investigation at Dunkwa Offin Police Command.